Larry Oltmanns
View Comments

Larry Oltmanns

{{featured_button_text}}

Larry Oltmanns

Craig, Iowa

87, died Friday, June 26, 2020. Service: June 30, 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Craig, limited seating, wear mask and social distancing. Burial: St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Craig, with military honors. Visitation: June 29, 4 to 8 p.m., with social distancing, Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, Iowa.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Oltmanns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News