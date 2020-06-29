Larry Oltmanns
Craig, Iowa
87, died Friday, June 26, 2020. Service: June 30, 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Craig, limited seating, wear mask and social distancing. Burial: St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Craig, with military honors. Visitation: June 29, 4 to 8 p.m., with social distancing, Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, Iowa.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Oltmanns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
