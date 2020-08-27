 Skip to main content
Larry W. Maxwell
Calumet, Iowa, formerly Cherokee, Iowa

73, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Services: Aug. 28, 10:30 a.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee, with masks required. Burial: Afton Township Cemetery, rural Cherokee. Visitation: Aug. 27, 3-7 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home. Livestream at Boothby Funeral Home website.

