LaVohn Tietsort
LaVohn Tietsort

LaVohn Alice 'Bonnie' (Sales) Tietsort

Battle Creek, Iowa

90, died Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Service: July 24, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Battle Creek. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, Battle Creek. Visitation: July 23, 6 to 8 p.m., at the church. (Social distancing rules apply.) Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, Battle Creek.

