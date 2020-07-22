LaVohn Tietsort

LaVohn Alice 'Bonnie' (Sales) Tietsort
Battle Creek, Iowa
90, died Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Service: July 24, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Battle Creek. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, Battle Creek. Visitation: July 23, 6 to 8 p.m., at the church. (Social distancing rules apply.) Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, Battle Creek.
