LaVon Faye Holton
Le Mars, Iowa
LaVon Faye Holton, 85, of Le Mars, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Village in Le Mars.
Mass of Christian Burial will took place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at All Saints Catholic Parish St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Doug Klein celebrated Mass. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation began at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Church. The family was present from 3 to 5 p.m. with a Scriptural Prayer Service at 5 p.m. Visitation resumed one hour before the Mass on Monday. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.