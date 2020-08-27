Leland John Sawtell
Newcastle, Neb.
83, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Services: Aug. 29, 4 p.m., Gospel Chapel, Newcastle, with 50 percent capacity and social distancing observed. Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/gospelchapelnewcastle. Burial: private, Newcastle Cemetery. Arrangements with Mohr Funeral Home, Ponca.
