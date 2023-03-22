Leona Thompson
Denison, Iowa
81, died Monday, March 20, 2023. Services: March 23 at 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Denison. Burial: Private, Schaller Cemetery, Schaller, Iowa. Visitation: March 22 from 5 to 7 p.m., Huebner Funeral Home, Denison.
Leona Thompson
Denison, Iowa
81, died Monday, March 20, 2023. Services: March 23 at 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Denison. Burial: Private, Schaller Cemetery, Schaller, Iowa. Visitation: March 22 from 5 to 7 p.m., Huebner Funeral Home, Denison.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.