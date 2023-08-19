A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug.19, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville with Fr. Randy Schon officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville. Burial will be at a later date. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Wink-Sparks Post 303 of Moville following the funeral service.