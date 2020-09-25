 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leone M. Dewey
View Comments

Leone M. Dewey

{{featured_button_text}}

Leone M. Dewey

Akron, Iowa

96, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Service: Sept. 26, 11 a.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Akron. Burial: Riverside Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 26, 9 a.m., at the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News