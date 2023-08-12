79, of Marcus, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Aug.9, 2023, at the Heartland Care Center in Marcus, Iowa. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug.12, 2023, at Grace United Methodist Church in Marcus. Reverend Dr. Travis Stevick will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Kingsley, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral service at the church.