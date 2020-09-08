 Skip to main content
Lillian Brown
Lillian Brown

Lillian Brown

Sanborn, Iowa

99, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Service: Sept. 9, 1:30 p.m., St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, Sanborn. Burial: St. Cecilia's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 8, 2-7 p.m., Sanborn Funeral Home, Sanborn.

