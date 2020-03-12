Linda Clark
Early, Iowa

51, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Service: March 14, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Early. Burial: Lake City Cemetery. Visitation: March 13, 4-8 p.m., Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Schaller, Iowa.

