Linda Clark
You have free articles remaining.
Early, Iowa
51, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Service: March 14, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Early. Burial: Lake City Cemetery. Visitation: March 13, 4-8 p.m., Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Schaller, Iowa.
To send flowers to the family of Linda Clark, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 13
Gathering
Friday, March 13, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Clark Legacy Center-Nicholasville
601 E Brannon Rd
Nicholasville, KY 40356
601 E Brannon Rd
Nicholasville, KY 40356
Guaranteed delivery before the Gathering begins.