Linda F. McDaniel
Sioux City

67, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Service: Sept. 10, 11 a.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 9, 4 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.

