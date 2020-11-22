 Skip to main content
Linda Jean Capers
Linda Jean Capers

Linda Jean Capers

Sioux City

62, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Cremation rites will be accorded. No services are planned. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

