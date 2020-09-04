 Skip to main content
Linda K. Campbell
Linda K. Campbell

Linda K. Campbell

Omaha, formerly Walthill, Neb.

70, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Graveside service: Sept. 5, 10 a.m., Rosehill Cemetery, Pender, Neb. Visitation: Sept. 4, 5-7 p.m., Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home, Pender.

