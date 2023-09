Linda Lee Ingalls Kaufman, 75, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Friday, Sept. 15 at a local care center in Sergeant Bluff; Linda had been suffering from the complications of Lewy Body Dementia. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, with the Rev. Tim Morris officiating. Visitation with be available at 10 a.m. A luncheon and time with the family will immediately follow.