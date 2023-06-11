Lionel C. 'Chris' Bostwick
Ponca, Neb.
85, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Services: June 12 at 10 a.m., Ponca United Methodist Church. Visitation: June 12 from 9 to 10 a.m., at the church. Arrangements with Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca.
