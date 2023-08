Lois Jean Pierce, 68, passed away Aug. 9, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca, Nebraska. Burial will be held at a later date at Charter Oak Cemetery in Charter Oak, Iowa. The family requests casual wear as Jean would want everyone to be comfortable. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.