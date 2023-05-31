Seney, Iowa
79, died Friday, May 26, 2023. Services: June 2 at 10:30 a.m., Mauer—Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars, Iowa. Burial: following services, Seney Cemetery. Visitation: June 2 from 9:30 a.m. until service time, at the funeral home.
Seney, Iowa
79, died Friday, May 26, 2023. Services: June 2 at 10:30 a.m., Mauer—Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars, Iowa. Burial: following services, Seney Cemetery. Visitation: June 2 from 9:30 a.m. until service time, at the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.