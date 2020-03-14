Lorraine F. Hovde
Sioux City
93, died Friday, March 13, 2020. Service: March 18, 10:30 a.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial: Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation: March 18, 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.
Service information
Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
9:30AM-10:30AM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Mar 18
Funeral
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
