Lorraine Kiewel

Akron, Iowa
95, died Monday, March 2, 2020. Service: March 6, 1 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Akron. Burial: Riverside Cemetery. Visitation: March 6, noon, at the funeral home.
