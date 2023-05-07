Lorraine M. Edmunds
Sioux City
90, died Thursday, May 4, 2023. Services: May 11 at 10 a.m., Faith United Presbyterian Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: May 10 from 4 to 7 p.m., Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.
