Lourine Mary Kluver
Lourine Mary Kluver

Lourine Mary Kluver

Mapleton, Iowa

97, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Service: Aug. 17, 1 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mapleton. Burial: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 17, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the church. Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton.

Service information

Aug 17
Visitation
Monday, August 17, 2020
11:30AM-1:00PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church Mapleton
201 N 8th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Aug 17
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, August 17, 2020
1:00PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church Mapleton
201 N 8th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
