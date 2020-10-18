 Skip to main content
Marcia K. McGraw
Marcia K. McGraw

Sioux City

66, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Visitation: Oct. 20, 5 to 7 p.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Anthon, Iowa.

