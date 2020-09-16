 Skip to main content
Margaret Nelson
Margaret Nelson

Margaret "Maggie" Nelson

Cherokee, Iowa, formerly Washta, Iowa

82, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Visitation: Sept. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee.

