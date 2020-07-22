Marguerite L. Herbold

Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Celebration of life: July 24, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Kingsley, Iowa. Private Family Burial: Arlington Township Cemetery, Moville. Visitation: July 24, 9:30 a.m. to service time at the church. Johnson-Earnest Funeral Home, Kingsley.