Marguerite L. Herbold

Moville, Iowa

99, died Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Celebration of life: July 24, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Kingsley, Iowa. Private Family Burial: Arlington Township Cemetery, Moville. Visitation: July 24, 9:30 a.m. to service time at the church. Johnson-Earnest Funeral Home, Kingsley.

