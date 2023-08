Marian Louise Hayes, 84 of South Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at a local hospital. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.