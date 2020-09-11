 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marie A. White
View Comments

Marie A. White

{{featured_button_text}}

Marie A. White

Kingsley, Iowa

85, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Service: at a later date. Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News