Marilyn Kay Horsley
Lawton, Iowa
78, died Friday, June 23, 2023. Celebration of Life: June 30 at 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Lawton. Visitation: June 30 from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church. Arrangements with Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
