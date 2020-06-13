Marjorie "Marge" Hagerdon
View Comments

Marjorie "Marge" Hagerdon

{{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie "Marge" Hagerdon

Mapleton, Iowa

80, died Monday, June 8, 2020. Service: June 15, 10:30 a.m., Armstrnog-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton. Burial: Little Sioux Township Cemetery, Smithland, Iowa. Visitation: June 15, 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family of Marjorie "Marge" Hagerdon, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 15
Visitation
Monday, June 15, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home - Mapleton
210 South 5th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 15
Funeral Service
Monday, June 15, 2020
10:30AM
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home - Mapleton
210 South 5th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News