Marjorie "Marge" Hagerdon
Mapleton, Iowa
80, died Monday, June 8, 2020. Service: June 15, 10:30 a.m., Armstrnog-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton. Burial: Little Sioux Township Cemetery, Smithland, Iowa. Visitation: June 15, 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the funeral home.
Service information
Jun 15
Visitation
Monday, June 15, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home - Mapleton
210 South 5th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Funeral Service
Monday, June 15, 2020
10:30AM
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home - Mapleton
210 South 5th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
