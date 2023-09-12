Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at All Saints Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church in Le Mars with Reverend Doug Klein officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will begin at 4 p.m., with a Catholic Daughter's Rosary at 4 p.m. and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7 p.m., all on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at All Saints Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.