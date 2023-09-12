Marjorie 'Marge' Livermore
Le Mars, Iowa
Marjorie "Marge" Livermore, 92 of Le Mars, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at The Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at All Saints Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church in Le Mars with Reverend Doug Klein officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will begin at 4 p.m., with a Catholic Daughter's Rosary at 4 p.m. and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7 p.m., all on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at All Saints Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.