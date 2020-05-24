Marjorie Ruth Youngkin Younie
View Comments

Marjorie Ruth Youngkin Younie

{{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie Ruth Youngkin Younie

Hawarden, Iowa

95, died Thursday, May 21, 2020. Due to COVID-19, no public memorial at this time. Private family service: May 26, Porter Funeral Home, Hawarden. Private burial: May 26, Grace Hill Cemetery. Public viewing, no family present, limited to 10 people at a time: May 26, noon to 5 p.m., at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Younie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News