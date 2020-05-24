Marjorie Ruth Youngkin Younie
Hawarden, Iowa
95, died Thursday, May 21, 2020. Due to COVID-19, no public memorial at this time. Private family service: May 26, Porter Funeral Home, Hawarden. Private burial: May 26, Grace Hill Cemetery. Public viewing, no family present, limited to 10 people at a time: May 26, noon to 5 p.m., at the funeral home.
