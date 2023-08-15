Akron, Iowa

Marlin Osterbuhr, 83 of Akron, Iowa, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.comIn lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.