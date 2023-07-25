Martha Marie Milhan
Sioux City
94, died Friday, July 21, 2023. Services: July 27 at 2 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the funeral home.
