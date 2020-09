Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.

66, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Service: Sept. 26 at 10 a.m., Holy Name Catholic Church, Marcus, Iowa. Burial: at a later date, Holy Name Cemetery, Marcus. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the church. Arrangements with Earnest - Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus.