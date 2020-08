Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

93, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Services: Oct. 3 at 10:30 a.m., Mater Dei-Nativity Worship Center. Visitation: one hour prior to service. Private burial was held at St. Thomas Orthodox Cemetery, Graceland Park. Arrangements with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.