Mary Gay Marshall
Mary Gay Marshall

Mary Gay Marshall

Cherokee, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

61, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Private service: at a later date. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

