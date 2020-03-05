Mary Grefe Cooper
Lampasas, Texas, formerly Washta, Iowa
87, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Service: April 25, 11 a.m., Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Holstein, Iowa.
Service information
