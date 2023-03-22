Mary Helen Beaulieu
Hinton, Iowa
75, died Sunday, March 19, 2023. Services: March 24 at 1 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Ellendale, Iowa. Visitation: March 23 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
