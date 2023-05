99, died Saturday, May 6, 2023. Services: May 11 at 7 p.m., Community Church of Christ, Sloan. Burial: at a later date, Sloan Cemetery, Sloan. Visitation: May 11 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments, Onawa, Iowa. Livestream of service available at the funeral home's website.