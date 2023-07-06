Mary Lou Roeber
Thurston, Neb.
70, died Thursday, June 29, 2023. Services: July 6 at 11 a.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, Emerson, Neb. Visitation: July 5 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home of Emerson.
Mary Lou Roeber
Thurston, Neb.
70, died Thursday, June 29, 2023. Services: July 6 at 11 a.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, Emerson, Neb. Visitation: July 5 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home of Emerson.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.