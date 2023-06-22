Mary Rae McCorkindale
Norfolk, Neb., formerly Laurel, Neb.
82, died Sunday, June 18, 2023. Services will be at a later date, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Laure. Burial: Laurel Cemetery. Arrangements with Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
