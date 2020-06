Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

89, died Monday, June 22, 2020. Memorial service: July 24, 10:30 a.m., Church of the Nativity, Sioux City. Private inurnment: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: July 24, one hour prior to service at the church. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.