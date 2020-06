Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

84, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. Service: June 10, 10:30 a.m., with social distancing, Johnson-Earnest Funeral Home, Kingsley. Burial: Kingsley Cemetery. Visitation, with social distancing, June 9, starting at 2 p.m., and June 10, 9:30 a.m., all at the funeral home.