61 of Moville, Iowa passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Moville Community Center. Mike's one request is for those who attend to dress casually or wear Hawkeye gear. A private burial will take place at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City are assisting the family with arrangements.