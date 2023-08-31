28, of Omaha, Neb., formerly of Marcus, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at his parents' home in Marcus. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church in Marcus. Rev. Kevin Roop will officiate. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church. The family will be present from 5-7 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church prior to the service on Thursday. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com