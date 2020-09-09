 Skip to main content
Mildred Carlson

Ida Grove, Iowa, formerly Kiron, Iowa

95, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Service: Sept. 10, 11 a.m., Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, Ida Grove. Burial: Hayes Township Cemetery, Arthur, Iowa. Visitation: Sept. 10, 10 a.m., at the funeral home.

