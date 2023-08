Mildred Peters, age 98, of Hartley, passed away at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Hartley Funeral Home Chapel in Hartley. Visitation will also be held the Hartley Funeral Home on Friday beginning at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., family will be present at that time. Burial will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley.