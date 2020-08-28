 Skip to main content
Milton L. Crawford
Le Mars, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

58, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Service: Aug. 31, 11 a.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation: Aug. 31, 10 a.m., at the funeral home.

