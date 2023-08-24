Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug.26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Pastor Bob Lewis will officiate. Burial will be in the Holstein Cemetery at Holstein. Visitation with the family present will be on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Services will be livestreamed through the assistance of Fuller Digital Solutions on the Boothby Funeral Home website.