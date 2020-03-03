Myrtle 'Myrt' Korbyn
Myrtle 'Myrt' Korbyn

Sheldon, Iowa

92, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Service: March 5, 1:30 p.m., First Reformed Church, Sheldon. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: March 4, 5-7 p.m., Vander Ploeg Funeral Home, Sheldon.

Service information

Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Vander Ploeg Funeral Home - Sheldon
724 Sixth Avenue
Sheldon, IA 51201
Mar 5
Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
1:30PM-2:15PM
First Reformed Church
1101 7th St.
Sheldon, IA 51201
